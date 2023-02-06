Taxis, airport tardiness and waste top complaints amongst foreign tourists

Foreign tourists have expressed dissatisfaction through a survey on overpriced taxi fares, waste management, and airport facilitation during their stay in Thailand.

The Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) conducted a survey during the final quarter of 2022 on 200 foreign tourists during their visit to the country. The survey showed that taxi services received the lowest rating of 3.5 out of 5 as tourists felt like they received unfair treatment. They explained that drivers would only agree to provide service at an agreed price without using the meter, resulting in tourists having to pay more money.







Other major complaints are the entry process at the airport upon arrival and waste management issues at tourist locations. Tourists also expressed concerns about air pollution which poses health risks as they travel around the country.

In regard to the issue of taxi services, TCT President Chamnan Srisawat advised the government to work with private taxi companies to offer transport services that guarantee equal fares using the meter. If these new services become popular among tourists, traditional taxis will face competition, resulting in better service and fairer treatment for all taxi customers.







The TCT also suggested the government allocate more budget to tourist destinations on public works to provide better management of waste disposal and environmental preservation. The TCT suggested that capacity restrictions be implemented to reduce overcrowding while also providing guests with a better experience at tourist attractions.







According to the quarterly survey, around 98% of tourists visited Thailand for leisure, with a majority of these guests choosing Bangkok and Phuket as their destinations. Tourists would spend an average of 1,000-3,000 baht per night on accommodation with a length of stay at around two weeks per trip. (NNT)



























