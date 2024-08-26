Robber fires shots and steals gold from jewelry shop, police trace blood from cuts for DNA

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT, Thailand – A lone robber fired shots and stole gold from a jewelry shop inside the Lotus Salatung Song mall, sending staff and customers fleeing in panic. This is the second time a robbery of this nature has occurred at the same store, with police suspecting it may be the same perpetrator.

Surveillance footage from the night of 24 August captured the masked gunman, dressed in all black with a hood and a bag slung over his shoulder, entering the Yaowarat gold shop. The gunman fired at the display cases, causing panic among the employees and customers as the mall neared closing time.







The robber managed to seize several gold items before fleeing. A mall security guard attempted to follow and record the escape but was forced to halt due to the gunman’s firearm. To further distract the authorities, the perpetrator left behind a fake bomb, heightening the chaos.

Authorities discovered traces of blood at the scene, suggesting the suspect may have cut himself on broken glass while grabbing the gold. DNA samples were collected for further investigation.



This incident mirrored a robbery from March 2023, where a similar individual stole over 40 baht of gold from the same store. The robber in both cases appeared to have followed the same escape route. Police are now continuing their investigation, focusing on the possibility that the same person is responsible for both heists.

The case has sparked concern among the community as authorities work to track down the elusive criminal. (TNA)














































