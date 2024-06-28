Public warned against poisonous reptiles during rainy season; 12,000 attacks reported last year

The Ministry of Public Health has urged members of the public to become vigilant against poisonous reptiles during the rainy season.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Kenika Ounjit has announced that Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin and Deputy Public Health Minister Santi Prompat have raised concerns about public safety during the rainy season due to the threat of venomous snakes seeking refuge from floods and the increased risk of dengue fever from mosquitoes.







Data from the National Health Security Office indicated that in 2023, approximately 12,000 people were treated for venomous snake and animal bites. Additionally, dengue fever cases in 2024 have increased by 1.3 times compared to the same period in 2023.

Kenika highlighted that the dangers of snakebites and dengue fever pose significant health threats during the rainy season. The Ministry of Public Health has reviewed and prepared clear treatment processes that meet standards, from hospital admission to home care. They also provide accurate information to the public on prevention and effective first aid.







Regarding snakebites, Kenika explained that snakes are categorized into venomous and non-venomous. Venom can affect the nervous system, as seen in cobras, king cobras, kraits, and Malayan kraits.

It can also affect the circulatory system, causing blood coagulation, as in the case of green pit vipers, Russell’s vipers, and Malayan pit vipers.

The recommended first aid for snake bites includes cleaning the wound with clean water, minimizing movement of the bitten area by immobilizing it with a splint, and promptly seeking medical treatment at a hospital. (NNT)











































