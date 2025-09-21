PM pushes to expedite compensation for Thai-Cambodian border residents

SI SA KET, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has instructed incoming ministers to coordinate with the Budget Bureau and provincial authorities to provide overdue compensation to residents along the Thai-Cambodian border, a matter pending since the previous government. He emphasized that if any military units lack food supplies, they should report it immediately.



Regarding his upcoming trip to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Anutin said discussions with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are needed to confirm whether he can attend before the government policy statement is presented. He personally believes it is appropriate to go and clarify Thailand’s position on complaints raised by Cambodia.

On the issue of constitutional amendments, Anutin addressed calls from the People’s Party urging him to discuss with senators, stating coordination is possible and that there is no requirement for him to meet anyone individually. He added that work on the matter is expected to begin early next month and stressed the importance of support from all parties.





Anutin highlighted that compensation for affected households, as well as facilities like gas stations, will be provided in accordance with the law. Despite a calm border situation, some soldiers still have to buy their own food, which the government is ready to address. (TNA)



































