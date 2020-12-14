Lamphun-Lampang crafts show opens

Northern handicrafts took the spotlight as the Tourism Authority of Thailand opened Lamphun and Lampang arts and crafts show.





Lamphun Gov. Worayut Nawarat and TAT Lampang Director Wisoot Buachum kicked off the show Dec. 12 at Lamphun’s Tha Nang Gate.

The exhibition stressed the idea of “slow tourism” between the two provinces via tram and three-wheeled motorbike.







The festival features examples of northern weaving, visits to the Huean Yong Ancient Cloth Museum and Ton Kaew Temple, unique craftsmanship of the Yong people, lecture by national artist Inson Wongsam, who earned notoriety by driving a scooter from Thailand to Italy; and an exhibit on ancient houses around Dharma Park and Art Gallery.







Worayut said TAT has a mission to boost domestic tourism to the two northern provinces by promoting, upgrading and developing handicrafts and agricultural products. The goal is to create sustainable tourism that balances natural resources and increasing income for local people.







