Chiang Mai Covid-19 checkpoints stop thousands, find nothing

Chiang Mai officials have stopped thousands of cars to check passenger temperatures and identification cards in an effort to prevent further spread of Covid-19.







Doi Saket District Chief Jirachat Suetrakul Dec. 12 said a checkpoint in front of Doi Saket Police Station manned by health officials, police and administrators has stopped 2,895 vehicles since Nov. 30, 1,218 of them registered in Chiang Mai. No illegal aliens or anyone with a fever was found.



Mae Ai District Chief Sittisak Apikulchaisut said the local Baan Saensuk checkpoint in Tha Ton Subdistrict randomly stopped 99 vehicles and checked 164 people. Again, no aliens or fevers were found.







