Laem Chabang Port emphasizes balance between trade facilitation and customs control

Laem Chabang Customs Office forcefully sharply arrest and destroy seizure goods due to protect society to be safe from illicit goods and launched “Official Line Project” which could be the channel for giving information about illicit goods, moreover the persons who give the clues to officers can get the reward after finishing the arrested case.







Mr. Suradej Trongsirivibool as Director of Laem Chabang Port Customs Office mentioned that the Customs strategy emphasizes making the balance between trade facilitation and customs control. Laem Chabang Port Customs Office uses customs control and technology in our operation and inspection to be more efficient under the risk management system as an international standard by a computer system to generate the import-export declaration into Green Line (without customs inspection), Red Line (Customs inspection) and Yellow Line (permit exemption check).







Mr. Suradej also added more information to the news topic on smuggling frozen pork meat through Laem Chabang Port, because the continuously unreasonable increasing price market of pork meat lead to an incentive for the selfish person who takes the opportunity to smuggle pork meat without concerning the safety of consumers.

Mr.Prasit Deejongcharoen as Director of the Customs Control Section who is responsible for the investigation and suppression team said actually Laem Chabang Port Customs Office extremely had focused on preventing and suppressing the smuggling trade into consumers. Recently numerous containers of pork meat products were seized by customs in the port since customs has operated jobs strictly so the smuggling of pork meat could not pass the customs control into the domestic market. Now Laem Chabang Port Customs Office is in the process to deliver these seized goods to the Department of Livestock Development due to hygienic destruction under the law in the next step.







Mr.Prasit also mentioned that “Laem Chabang Port Customs Office operation emphasizes on controlling every kind of illicit goods as narcotics and precursor, etc. and also consumer products that would have affected the living, including postal and mail from aboard. In the past, Customs can seize enormous illicit goods continuously. Additionally, create a new channel by Official Line: https://lin.ee/t0h9NA5 in order to anyone could give the smuggling information and can get the reward when the arrested case is finished.” (NNT)















