Extended night hours raise fears of drunk driving surge

The Ministry of Public Health is set to introduce new regulations for nightclubs and bars, coinciding with the government’s decision to extend their opening hours. Public Health Minister Dr Cholnan Srikaew announced that establishments wishing to operate until 4 am will need to conduct alcohol breathalyzer tests on patrons who appear excessively intoxicated.







This proposal is part of a broader strategy to balance economic stimulation through extended nightlife hours with public health and safety concerns. Starting December 15, select areas in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chonburi, and Phuket will be allowed to sell alcohol until 4 am in specially designated zones.

The move comes in response to public worries about the increase in road accidents due to drunk driving. The ministry plans to address these concerns with specific measures, including requiring nightspots to provide transportation services for customers who are too intoxicated to drive.







Under the proposed regulations, if a person’s blood alcohol content exceeds the legal limit of 0.05%, they will not be permitted to drive. Furthermore, the sale of alcohol to heavily intoxicated individuals will be prohibited, aligning with existing laws under the 2008 Alcoholic Beverages Control Act.

The ministry is also considering mandatory arrangements for nightspots to secure safe transportation options for their patrons, preventing drunk driving incidents. Details regarding penalties for establishments that fail to comply with these new measures are yet to be disclosed. The working group will soon submit its proposal to the government for approval. (NNT)



























