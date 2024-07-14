Donald Trump shot in right ear, one rally attendee dead and two injured; assailant killed

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was shot in his right ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, prompting an immediate response from his security detail. The incident, which the Secret Service is investigating as an assassination attempt, resulted in the death of one rally attendee and injuries to two others. The assailant involved in the shooting is deceased.

The shooting took place as Trump began his address at the Butler Farm Show. Initially struck, Trump managed to find brief cover behind the podium before Secret Service agents quickly surrounded him for protection. After a tense moment, he was escorted safely out of the area, later confirming via social media that he had been shot and had suffered significant bleeding.







The motive and identity of the shooter remain unclear, and the event has elicited a strong response from across the political spectrum. Leaders from both major political parties have condemned the violence, underlining the stance that such actions have no place in American political discourse. US President Joe Biden and other prominent figures have expressed relief that Trump was not more gravely harmed, calling for national unity against such acts of violence.

The attack has intensified existing concerns about potential election-related violence, echoing sentiments from recent polls that suggest a growing apprehension among Americans about the stability of political proceedings.





















































