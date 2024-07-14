Thailand to launch five-language mobile phone emergency warning system

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, along with related public and private agencies, is developing a mobile-based emergency alert system, or Cell Broadcast Service, in Thailand.

It enables rapid and efficient communication of emergency information, such as violent incidents and natural disasters, in any area. When an incident occurs, Thais and foreigners in an emergency location will simultaneously receive a warning message via their mobile phones, without any registration required.

The system will be ready to use in 2025, starting with five Languages, including Thai, English, Chinese, Japanese, and Russian, to provide safety to all Thais and foreigners in every corner of Thailand. (PRD)
























































