Chiang Mai targets 25% cut in dust, smoke for ‘21

Cycling events and local fire teams constitute key parts of Chiang Mai’s plans to reduce dust and smoke levels next year by 25 percent.







Gov. Charoenrit Sanguansat chaired the Oct. 21 meeting of the Dust Prevention and Solution Committee where he emphasized collaboration in all levels of government to control fires and pollution during the upcoming winter burning season.

He ordered every district to stage activities such as cycling campaigns to reduce vehicles and establish working groups for forest fires and smoke management at the district and sub-district levels.



The government also directed provincial disaster prevention and mitigation, natural resources and environment officials to monitor forest areas outside the Chiang Mai city limits.

The goal, he said, is to reduce fires, smoke and dust by 25 percent below 2020 levels.

Constant monitoring is to be employed to control hotspots and ensure that farmers do not co-opt burned forest areas. Any farmer taking over burned forest to plant crops will be prosecuted, the governor said.











