Anutin rallies nation’s disaster team to act decisively on flood emergency

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul has convened the first 2025 meeting of the National Disaster Management Board on October 6 at the Pakdi Bodin Building, Government House, bringing together top cabinet members and senior officials to discuss national disaster preparedness and response strategies.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Sophon Zaram, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Capt. Thamanat Prompow, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Paradorn Prissananantakul, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Surasak Phancharoenworakul, Minister of Digital Economy and Society Chaichanok Chidchob, and Deputy Minister of Interior Sakda Vicheansil, along with officials from relevant agencies.



The meeting focused on monitoring and assessing the nationwide flood situation, which has affected several provinces across Thailand. Discussions emphasized expediting immediate relief and recovery operations to ensure that assistance reaches affected citizens promptly and effectively. The Prime Minister reaffirmed that the government places the utmost importance on the safety and well-being of the people.

With flooding already causing extensive damage to homes, farmlands, and infrastructure, the Prime Minister instructed all agencies to act swiftly and decisively. He urged provincial governors to coordinate closely with central authorities to ensure that aid and resources reach affected communities without delay. He emphasized that officials must witness the problems firsthand, respond immediately, and provide real help to people in need.



Prime Minister Anutin assigned the Ministry of Interior, through the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), to coordinate with other ministries and the military in conducting systematic damage assessments and compiling comprehensive recovery data. He also instructed each province to submit daily situation reports to ensure the efficient allocation of resources and budget management.

The Prime Minister added that the government will speed up compensation payments to affected groups, such as households, farmers, and local infrastructure projects, while also developing medium and long-term recovery plans to ensure a sustainable recovery and greater resilience in vulnerable communities. (NNT)




































