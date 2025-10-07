Deputy PM Suchart inspects conservation sites and praises wildlife protection efforts

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Suchart Chomklin led a visit to the Bang Phra Reservoir Non-Hunting Area in Chonburi province, a key conservation zone under the supervision of the Khao Kheow Wildlife and Nature Education Center. Accompanied by Chonburi Governor Narit Niramaiwong and senior executives from the ministry, he inspected ongoing conservation projects and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting sustainable environmental management across Thailand’s protected areas.



During a briefing session, the Deputy Prime Minister reviewed the site’s operations and expressed appreciation for the dedication of officers stationed in the area. He commended their efforts in tackling wildlife management challenges, particularly operations involving wild elephants that stray beyond protected zones. He also offered words of encouragement to staff who continue to work tirelessly in safeguarding Thailand’s natural resources and wildlife habitats.

Following the inspection, the Deputy Prime Minister visited the Khao Kheow Open Zoo, operated by the Zoological Park Organization of Thailand. He was welcomed by Narongwit Chodchoi, the zoo’s director, together with the management team and staff, who guided him through various animal exhibits, including the pygmy hippopotamus “Moo Deng,” the capybara triplets “Ging, Gong, and Kaew,” the lemur island, and the zoo’s popular swimming elephant display. The Deputy Prime Minister also received a briefing on the zoo’s ongoing efforts in wildlife conservation, animal care management, and eco-tourism development.





The Minister praised the zoo for its ongoing efforts to enhance exhibit design and visitor services, noting that its facilities now meet high standards that successfully combine education, recreation, and entertainment while advancing sustainable nature conservation. He also encouraged staff to continue elevating the role of Thai zoos as key institutions for environmental education and eco-tourism development. (NNT)



































