Bangkok Governor assures city safe from major flooding this year

BANGKOK, Thailand – Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and city officials on Tuesday assured residents that the Thai capital would not suffer severe flooding this year like the catastrophic event of 2011, citing lower water levels and improved management.

During a press conference on the 2025 water situation, Chadchart confirmed that the volume of water flowing through key monitoring points in Nakhon Sawan and Pathum Thani provinces is significantly less than the same period in 2011. He also pointed to a substantial upgrade in the city’s overall water management system.



The Governor projected that even the anticipated highest tide period on October 10-11 would not breach Bangkok’s main flood defences. However, he noted that approximately 11 communities comprising about 320 households across six districts that lie outside the main flood barrier could still be affected.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has prepared for this with over 1.13 million sandbags being deployed, particularly in vulnerable areas along the Chao Phraya River. (TNA)



































