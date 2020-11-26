280 clean Mahidol Road in Chiang Mai

Almost 300 Chiang Mai government workers fanned out along Mahidol Road to give it a scrubbing in preparation for an anticipated rush of December tourists.







Eknarin Jintawong, director of Chiang Mai Highway District 2, kicked off the Nov. 25 cleanup of the Muang District road with 280 civil servants from the local government and highway district.

They picked up trash, removed illegal signs, washed the road surface and trimmed trees along the route from Don Chan to Chiang Mai International Airport, a distance of more than 7.5 kilometers.

Local officials predict the Father’s Day four-day weekend will bring another flock of Thai tourists to the area.











