Chiang Mai remembers King Rama VI

Chiang Mai officials, educators, boy and girl scouts marked the 95th anniversary of the death of HM King Rama VI, who founded the Boy Scouts of Thailand in 1911.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Gov. Charoenrit Sanguansat laid a wreath to commemorate HM King Vajiravudh Nov. 25 at Yuparaj Wittayalai School.

In addition to creating the rank of general in the Thai military and inserting the kingdom into World War I, Rama VI set aside royal land in 1925 to construct the Sattahip Naval Base.

King Rama VI also founded the Boy Scouts in Thailand on July 1, 1911. Each year, more than 10,000 scouts march at National Stadium in Bangkok to express their loyalty to the monarchy and scouting.











Loading…











