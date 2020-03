Bingo and friends have been busy looking for ways to cope with the big lock down!

Playing twister was probably not a good idea, too much contact and too many paws!

So Bingo has come up with a novel idea, read a book!

Well in Bingo’s case they’re comic books, but reading is a good way to go on an adventure without leaving home!

So if you’re looking for something to do, pick up a book or two! (Or a newspaper)

“Woof Woof!”