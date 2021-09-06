TusPark WHA and NIDA join forces for Innovative Research and Training Cooperation

Bangkok, 6 September 2021 – TusPark WHA, Thailand’s first innovation and incubation center, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) to promote academic development through research and development collaborations, networking and knowledge exchange.







The 5-year partnership intends to enhance knowledge transfer and promote joint research projects and hands-on trainings among students and businesses. Establishing a strategic cooperation between the two parties, the MoU was signed by David Nardone, Group Executive Industrial and International, WHA Industrial Development PLC, Yuheng Chang, Chief Executive Officer of WHA TUS Co., Ltd., and Professor Dr. Kamphol Panyagometh, President of National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA). Ms. Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, Chairman and Group CEO, WHA Corporation PCL, presided over the signing ceremony.



Under this partnership, TusPark WHA and NIDA will jointly support the expansion of collaborative networks between higher education institutions, companies, as well as local and international experts in related fields. The joint research projects and trainings proposed to the students will promote professional skills enhancement, especially in the fields of digital economy, digital marketing, innovative communication, logistics, human resources, entrepreneurship, management, computer sciences, business analytics, and other related areas.







As an expert in innovation and start-up incubation, TusPark WHA will collaborate with NIDA to provide students with a series of training programs related to the abovementioned fields, aiming to enhance their knowledge and capacity. Through this partnership, TusPark WHA will also offer innovative working stations in its Incubation Center for NIDA students assigned to special projects or new businesses incubated by NIDA.









Students and staff will get exclusive access to various tailor-made incubation services TusPark WHA is offering to its customers, including soft landing services and other business acceleration programs. This will help ensure they receive a well-rounded education that prepares them for the real world of business. More importantly, through the program, the students will be able to benefit from an extensive professional network, which is vital for career advancement and business growth in the long run.

“In this digital era, people are a nation’s greatest resource and the building block for its development and long-term success,” said Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, Chairman and Group CEO, WHA Corporation PCL, during the signing ceremony. “This cooperation will help students develop core skills that will enable them to identify opportunities, design innovative solutions and scale their ventures. This will unleash in a new wave of technological innovations and pave the way for breakthroughs that will transform industries in the coming years.”







Professor Dr. Kamphol Panyagometh, President of National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) said, “The MOU signing ceremony today marks a remarkable step for the academic world and the business sector. Empowered by its resources and expertise, TusPark WHA will provide NIDA with a wide range of incubation services that cover a full business life cycle. Under this alliance, we see great opportunities for our students and staff alike. On behalf of NIDA, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to TusPark WHA. Together we will create a comprehensive education-business network, for the benefit of Thai people and society.”



























