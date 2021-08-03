Toagosei signs Land Purchase Agreement with WHA to expand its operations in the EEC

Toagosei (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Japanese manufacturer of top-grade commodity chemicals and high purity chemical products, recently signed a land purchase agreement that will enable the company to expand its existing operations at WHA Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate 2 (WHA ESIE 2) in Chonburi province.

Equipped with advanced technology and cutting-edge innovations, the new extension will increase production capacity to meet growing demand from international and domestic clients in different industries.























