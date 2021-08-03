Toagosei signs Land Purchase Agreement with WHA to expand its operations in the EEC

By Pattaya Mail
Jareeporn Jarukornsakul (center), Chairman and Group CEO of WHA Corporation PCL, and Toshiaki Takei (3rd right), President of Toagosei (Thailand) Co., Ltd., recently signed the land purchase agreement to extend Toagosei’s operations in the EEC. Also present during the ceremony were company executives Hiroshi Deguchi (2nd right), Director, Plant Manager, Toagosei (Thailand) Co., Ltd., and Ladda Rojanavilaivudh (3rd left), Vice President – Industrial Land & Building Customer Development, WHA Industrial Development Plc.

Toagosei (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Japanese manufacturer of top-grade commodity chemicals and high purity chemical products, recently signed a land purchase agreement that will enable the company to expand its existing operations at WHA Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate 2 (WHA ESIE 2) in Chonburi province.

Equipped with advanced technology and cutting-edge innovations, the new extension will increase production capacity to meet growing demand from international and domestic clients in different industries.









