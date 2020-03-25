Thailand’s retailers ramp up stock replenishment to meet demand

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Commerce’s Inspector General, Chatchai Saksilapachai has visited a distribution center for Big C supercenters at Thanyaburi Khlong 6 in Pathum Thani, where there is no shortage of goods for distribution to retailing points, despite a significant increase in demand.

The center is now operating 24 hours a day to deliver goods to its network of retailers. The Ministry of Commerce is coordinating with related agencies to allow trucks to run more frequently or even during prohibited hours to aid the distribution.

To ensure the availability of essential goods, the Ministry of Commerce has arranged Blue Flag trucks to sell consumable items at villages, while ensuring that the surge in demand for chicken eggs will be short-term, with supplies still manageable and some surplus available for export.

Big C Supercenter’s chief logistics officer Boonsak Stitmannaithum, said today the company still receives sufficient supplies from manufacturers, albeit with some delays due to higher demand, especially for drinking water, instant noodles, canned sardines, rice, and tissue paper for which the demand has doubled.

He said the company is now making a daily assessment and delivering items to its retailing points every day, giving priority to areas with higher demand. The company has increased the number of trucks in service to cope with the expected increase in demand in other provinces, as many people have already left Bangkok to return to their hometown.

As for the declaration of a State of Emergency by the government, Mr Boonsak said he believes the government will still allow logistical transport to operate, in order to deliver essential goods to the people. (NNT)












