Thailand’s leading bank announces suspension of currency exchange service at branches and forex booths

KASIKORN BANK – Reference is made to the Notification of the Ministry of Public Health dated March 5, 2020, RE: Territories outside the Kingdom of Thailand defined as Disease Infected Zones of the Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, consisting of four countries, and the locations with continuing intensive spread of COVID-19, comprising five countries.







KASIKORN BANK has deemed that strict compliance with public health measures during the spread of the dangerous communicable disease, for concerted prevention, surveillance and control of the infection, is an essential civic duty. Therefore, KBank has halted the currency exchange service at all branches and Forex Booths nationwide, indefinitely, starting from 5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020. The suspension of the service will continue until the situation of the coronavirus outbreak improves significantly, as determined by the Ministry of Public Health.

Employees working at all Forex Booths that have been closed are ordered to self-quarantine at home for 14 days in accordance with the practical guidelines of the Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health. As of now, no KBank employees have been found to be infected with COVID-19.

KBank has announced its decision to all parties concerned, including:

​​1. The Ministry of Public Health via the Department of Disease Control

The Bank of Thailand Airports of Thailand PLC.

​4. King Power International Group (which is authorized to manage commercial activities within passenger terminals at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport and Phuket International Airport)

Issued on March 8, 2020

KASIKORN BANK PCL

Note: Customers can use currency exchange service via KBank’s electronic channels as usual.​

