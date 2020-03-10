Thailand’s Transport Min: 10,000-baht reward for COVID-19 high-risk groups who refuse to enter quarantine info

BANGKOK – The Transport Minister, Saksayam Chidchob, said the government will award 10,000 baht to people who provide information about those who are at a high risk of being infected with COVID-19 but refuse to undergo the 14-day quarantine. More stringent preventive measures against COVID-19 have been put in place, as air passengers arriving from at-risk countries are now required to carry a medical certificate with them.







At Suvarnabhumi Airport, the Transport Minister inspected the Emergency Operation Center (EOC), set up to handle COVID-19 patients, and a screening zone to check passengers arriving from at-risk countries.

He said the Department of Civil Aviation announced that passengers arriving from the Republic of Korea, the People’s Republic of China, the Macao Special Administrative Region, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Italian Republic and the Islamic Republic of Iran must carry a medical certificate with them before purchasing a plane ticket. They must present the certificate to the immigration officers during the screening process.

If the passengers are Thai nationals, their passports will be returned after they have undergone a health screening. Passengers who arrive from high-risk areas of South Korea will be separated and taken to a quarantine facility in Sattahip district, Chonburi province, immediately.

The measures will encourage passengers, arriving from at-risk countries, to exercise social responsibility to prevent any further spread of COVID-19. People, who provide information about high-risk groups refusing to undergo the 14-day quarantine to the authorities, will receive a tip-off reward of 10,000 baht











