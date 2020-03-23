Thailand Social Security measures for both employees and employers on Covid-19

BANGKOK- To cushion the economic impact of Covid-19 epidemic, the Social Security Office (SSO) has launched assistance measures for both employees and employers.

Mr. Sutthi Sukosol, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labor (MOL) and Social Security Committee Chairman, said employees who are insured will be entitled to 50 percent of monthly pay in the event of unemployment due to force majeure. This compensation will be paid for a maximum of 180 days per year.

Insured employees working for government agencies which order a suspension of work will be entitled to 50 percent of monthly pay for a period not exceeding 60 days from March 1, 2020, onwards.

The SSO has also agreed to reduce financial contributions by both employees and employers into the Social Security Fund from five to four percent for six months with an extension of the deadline for financial contributions by both employers and employees who are insured under Section 33 and 39 of the Social Security Act for the wages of March, April and May 2020 for another three months. Those insured who are infected with Covid-19 virus will be provided with the best treatment according to the prescribed medical standards.

Workers who are members of the fund are entitled to compensation of 45 percent of monthly pay in case of unemployment from resignation for a period not exceeding 90 days, and compensation of 70 percent of monthly pay in case of forced unemployment for a period not exceeding 200 days. The enforcement shall be effective for a period of two years. The SSO will expedite the enforcement as soon as possible. (NNT)











