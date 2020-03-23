Bangkok people flock to buy goods after closure of risk places announced

BANGKOK– People have been visiting shopping malls to buy food after the Governor of Bangkok announced the closure of risk places for 22 days.







After Gen. Atsawin Khwanmuang, Governor of Bangkok, has resolved to close shopping malls and markets throughout Bangkok to prevent the Covid-19 epidemic spreading for a period of 22 days from March 22-April 12, 2020, except for supermarket zones, pharmacies and take-away restaurants.

A large number of people flocked to buy needed items from many shopping malls in Bangkok. Most of the purchased items were dry food such as rice, oil, instant noodles, canned fish, chicken eggs, drinking water, and toilet paper. There was traffic congestion near shopping malls in some areas.

The staff of the shopping malls disclosed that they have accelerated coordination with the head office to add products, especially consumer goods and fresh food to meet the demand. The number of staff members has also been increased to better serve the customers.

Meanwhile, Pol Col Phongsakorn Khwanmuang, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Spokesman, posted a message on his Facebook fan page saying that there is no need to hoard products and calling on them not to forward a message that markets and shopping malls are closed because it will cause panic. He said the BMA has only ordered closure of venues where people gather. He has called on people not to hoard food because they can still buy food from restaurants, while markets and shopping malls can still sell food and necessary items.(NNT)











