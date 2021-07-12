Thailand reduces by 50% landing and parking charges for all flights

Thailand’s Ministry of Transport reports that the Civil Aviation Board (CAB) has extended relief measures for airlines, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, to the end of this year.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said Airports of Thailand has reduced landing and parking charges for domestic and international flights by 50%, adding to a waiver of parking charges for airlines that are unable to operate during the third quarter (July 1-Sept 30). The measures will apply at 29 airports overseen by the Department of Airports across country.







The board also instructed the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) to help airlines during the third quarter by extending credit terms and waiving penalty charges for overdue payments. In addition, the CAAT was instructed to help with tourism reopening plans in nine other popular tourism locations, following the success of the Phuket “sandbox” scheme.

Meanwhile, Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd might request a government subsidy so it can continue its airline assistance efforts. (NNT)



















