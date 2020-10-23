Thailand new long-stay visa on offer to tourists, business people, and all types of traveler

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) warmly welcomes the introduction of the new Special Tourist Visa (STV) which is now available for long-stay visitors to Thailand of all types – from tourists to business travelers, investors and others.







The first group of Chinese visitors, since the COVID-19 outbreak saw the closure of Thailand’s borders in March, arrived at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport from Shanghai on Tuesday 20 October. Another group is set to arrive in Bangkok from Guangzhou on 26 October, and Thai Airways International plans to fly in another group of Chinese visitors on 28 October.









Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said, “The STV is offered to non-Thai nationals under the conditions that they comply with Thailand’s strict public health rules. Firstly, they must be visitors from a low-risk country according to the Ministry of Public Health. Secondly, they must undergo all procedures and provide documents as required under the scheme. Thirdly, last but not least, upon entering Thailand, they must undergo COVID-19 testing and enter alternative state quarantine for 14 days – the same rules that apply to Thai nationals who return from overseas.”

The STV allows for a 90-day stay in the Kingdom, which can be extended twice for a further 90 days each time, and is available through until 30 September, 2021. The visa fee is 2,000 Baht and an additional 2,000 Baht per extension.

It is highly recommended for the applicants to enquire at the Royal Thai Embassy or a consulate in their home country before making any bookings. This is because application for the STV is to be made only in the traveler’s origin country at a Thai Embassy or Consulate General. In addition, applicants must be from a low-risk country according to the Ministry of Public Health, which may change over time.

To qualify for the STV, visitors must comply with Thailand’s COVID-19 control and preventive measures. This includes undergoing a 14-day quarantine upon arrival, having proof of their long-term accommodation or residence in the kingdom – such as a hotel reservation, rental contract or evidence of condominium ownership, holding the required medical and travel insurance and a valid Fit To Fly medical certificate.







Currently, Bangkok, Phuket, Chon Buri, Buri Ram, Prachin Buri and Surat Thani are designated areas for alternative local state quarantine. Visitors can find the updated list of accommodation for the mandatory quarantine on www.hsscovid.com.

After completing the 14-day quarantine and tested negative for COVID-19, the STV holders are free to travel anywhere around Thailand, with a mobile tracking application that will track their destination. However, they are not allowed to change or convert the STV into any other type of visa in the duration of their stay in Thailand.











