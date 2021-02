BANGKOK – The Investor Confidence Index (ICI) survey for January remains in the bullish zone for the second consecutive month.

According to the monthly survey by the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organizations (Fetco), the index rose by 1.5% to 132.55 from December’s 130.63.

An improvement in the outbreak situation is the strongest factor boosting confidence among retail investors, brokerage firms and local institutions, followed by listed companies’ earnings and foreign inflows. (NNT)