Thailand expects 28 million foreign tourists this year

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) forecasts gross domestic product (GDP) will expand 3.6 per cent this year.

BoT governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said Thai economy is recovering. The central bank expects the GDP growth of 2.9 per cent in the first half of this year from a year earlier with exports seen down 7.1% year-on-year.







The economic growth of 4.3 per cent is projected in the second half of this year mainly due to the increased number of foreign arrivals and private consumption.

The number of foreign tourists is expected to reach 28 million people for the whole year, he said. Exports should rebound 42 per cent in the second half. (TNA)





















