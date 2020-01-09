Thai Exporters Express Concern over Impact of US-Iran Tension

BANGKOK – Thai exporters have expressed their concern about the impacts of the current tensions between the United States and Iran on Thailand’s exports.

Chairwoman of the Thai National Shippers’ Council (TNSC) GhanyapadTantipipatpong said the TNSC members were worried that the conflicts would intensify and affect Thailand’s export opportunities.

Such circumstance would exacerbate the tough time Thai exporters faced, she said, referring to sluggish exports amid Thai baht appreciation.

According to the latest Commerce Ministry’s report, Thailand exported US$7.64 billion worth of goods to the Middle East in the first 11 months of last year.

The Thai government has said it is looking for ways to cushion the impact of the US-Iran conflict in the wake of the US assassination of Iranian top general QassemSoleimani on Friday.