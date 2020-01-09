Children Advised to Be Good Citizens, not Create Conflicts

BANGKOK, Jan 8 – On the occasion of the National Children’s Day this Saturday, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha advised children and the youths to be aware of the duties and responsibilities of good citizens, love the nation, refrain from causing conflicts and use technologies.

Gen Prayut sent the message in his meeting with 946 selected children and young people with good behaviors, excellent learning performances and outstanding activities on the occasion of the National Children’s Day. The prime minister’s motto for the National Children’s Day this year emphasizes children’s awareness of unity and citizen’s roles.

In the meeting, Gen Prayut said that children and young people shaped the nation’s future, so they must develop their academic knowledge and morality and bear in mind that the abuse of rights could damage the nation.

“We must be aware of what the native land has given us… We should return happiness to the land. Do not let anyone destroy it or create conflicts,” the prime minister said. He also stressed that everyone must abide by laws in order to prevent conflicts.

Regarding technological application, Gen Prayut said that children needed to do it to promote applied science and also had to prevent other parties from misleading them with false online information.

The prime minister encouraged parents to do their best to support the education of their children for the sake of national interest.