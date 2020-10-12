Prawn and Oyster Five Spice

The main ingredients are available very cheaply. At last count it was less than B. 100 for 100 gm of shelled oysters. This is also a dish to prepare the prawns in European fashion, removing the heads, shell and tails. Devein by slicing down the back and removing the central vein before cooking too.







Cooking method

Mix the Five Spice and salt in a saucer. Take the de-shelled prawns and dip into the mixture of Five Spice and salt, making sure they are covered.









Heat the oil in the wok and stir-fry the crushed garlic for 30 seconds. Add the prawns and quickly stir-fry until they are a pink colour, then remove the prawns with a strainer. Add the chicken stock to the wok and bring to the boil.

Mix the corn flour with two tablespoons of cold water and add to the wok. Stir until the sauce thickens then add the prawns and the oysters and stir well.

Remove and sprinkle coriander leaf as garnish and serve with steamed jasmine rice.











