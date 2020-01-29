Bangkok sees sharp decline in Chinese tourists

BANGKOK – The number of Chinese tourists at popular tourist spots in Bangkok has decreased by half due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.





According to officials at Temple of the Emerald Buddha and Wat Arun temple in Bangkok, much fewer tourists from China who are normally the largest group to visit showed up on Monday.

Since the new strain of coronavirus was reported, most of Chinese group tours to Thailand have been cancelled.

A Thai tour guide said his Chinese tour group of 50 tourists visiting the Temple of the Emerald Buddha was from Shanghai; all arrived in Thailand last week.

All of the group members had gone through a health procedure that has been in place at Suvarnabhumi Airport since January 3. Tour operators had been instructed to monitor their clients of any flu-like symptoms and fever, he said.

The tour guide said his tour company had suspended services to Chinese tourists.

Revenue loss from suspensions for tour services to Chinese people has been estimated at over THB10 billion, according to the Tourism Council of Thailand.