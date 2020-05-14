PM meets with representatives of Thai SMEs and agriculturists

May 13, 2020, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha met with representatives of the Federation of Thai SME Association to exchange and listen to their views on the operation, challenges and problems during the COVID-19 situation. The Government would take suggestions of the Federation of Thai SME Association into careful consideration in a bid to come up with measures for COVID-19 impact alleviation and sustainable and integrative solutions to their problems.







The Federation of Thai SME Association (FTA) consists of different associations, cooperatives, community enterprises, professional associations, regional SME associations, various trade associations, and general entrepreneurs of SMEs from all industries in Thailand.

The Prime Minister, then, traveled to the office of Thai Agriculturist Association to listen to the plights and problems of agriculturists which have been caused by flood and drought, and COVID-19. He was welcomed by Association President PramoteCharoensilp and members. The Prime Minister affirmed the Government’s commitment to address water related problems in a sustainable manner, and to take their proposals into consideration for the benefit of Thai agricultural sector as a whole.











