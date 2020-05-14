Taiwan donates medical supplies to Thai hospital

BANGKOK – Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand has donated medical supplies to the Police General Hospital to help with the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Dr. Tung Chen Yuan, Representative of the Office, handed over the supplies to the Hospital management on Tuesday.







The donations included over 10,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) sets for medical personnel.

Dr. Tung said the Office had donated medical supplies to over 10 hospitals, hoping to show its appreciation for the hard works and sacrifices by the medical staffs. (TNA)











