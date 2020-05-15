Phuket International Airport to resume operations from May 16

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide the latest announcement from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) regarding the reopening of Phuket International Airport for domestic flights from 00.01 Hrs. of 16 May.







The CAAT cited the request by the Phuket Governor backed by the approval from the local communicable disease control committee as well as Phuket’s effectiveness on surveillance, prevention and control of the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) as reasons for approving the reopening of Phuket International Airport.





The CAAT noted that the Airport must follow the operating hours already stipulated for other airports that resumed domestic flights from 1 May.

Meanwhile, passengers entering Phuket are required to complete a form (download from here) to allow officials to keep track of them for medical checks.

TAT will provide further updates once we know which airlines will resume domestic flights to Phuket, starting 16 May. (tatnews.org)











