Online job market opened to fill vacancies in Eastern Economic Corridor – Rayong, Chonburi, Chachoengsao

The Ministry of Labor has launched an online job fair to fill 9,000 positions in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

Minister of Labor Suchat Chomklin opened the online labor market, which was created to encourage online hiring for the three provinces of the EEC – Rayong, Chonburi and Chachoengsao, where 126 major businesses are located and 8,910 job vacancies are waiting to be filled.







Requiring secondary school certificates and upward, employers can be contacted directly through the online market that can be accessed via www.doe.go.th. Information can be found by calling the Ministry of Labor’s hotline 1506 ext. 2 or the Department of Employment’s hotline – 1694.

The minister took the opportunity to make known also that the Social Security Office has prepared 26 vaccination sites across the 12 districts of Bangkok and in five other provinces for Section 33 social security members. The sites will be providing second doses of AstraZeneca in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathumthani, Ayuthaya, Samut Sakhon and Nakhon Pathom.



Eligible recipients have been receiving notification SMS’ since August 11. Those who have yet to receive a message can check at www.sso.go.th or contact their company’s HR department. (NNT)























