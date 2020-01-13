Japanese investors run more than 6,000 businesses in Thailand

BANGKOK, Jan 13 (TNA) — Japanese investors have run more than 6,000 businesses in Thailand and won approval for direct investment projects worth 62 billion baht in the first nine months of last year, Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said.



Japanese investors were arriving in Thailand and Japan remained as the biggest investing country here, Mr Suriya said.

According to him, from January to September last year, permission for foreign direct investment went to Japanese investors’ projects with a total estimated investment amount of 62 billion baht. That formed 27% of all foreign investment in the country.

Mr Suriya also said that there had been more than 6,000 businesses of Japanese investors. Apart from the automotive industry, Japanese investors were much interested in agro-industrial and processed food businesses, he said.

The Industry Ministry was developing close ties with the central government of Japan and its local administrative organizations, streamlining regulations and constructing infrastructures, including those in the Eastern Economic Corridor scheme, to attract foreign investment, he said. (TNA)