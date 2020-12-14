Innovative Tech Solution for Influencers sets its sights on Thailand

The team behind the innovative influencer tool, HashtagsforLikes, is now focusing its sights on Thailand to assist local influencers and online entrepreneurs in growing their reach and making more income.







HashtagsforLikes is a web-based platform where influencers, businesses, and individuals can search for hashtags to use in their Instagram or TikTok posts to get more exposure and engage new users.

The company invested in technology to help understand what hashtags are, how they should be used and how to provide data-driven information to users.

Users can access that information, search for hashtags, and save them for future posts and campaigns.





They can also analyze their accounts and performance and track other accounts to see where other people are doing well and if they in turn can implement it on their own Instagram or TikTok accounts.

The 34-year-old UK founder of HashtagsforLikes, Maxwell Kimberley-Thompson, has opened a local branch office in Chonburi to focus the company’s growth in Thailand and the Asia region.

“Unlike big businesses and celebrities with millions of followers on social media, most people don’t have access to a dedicated social media team that spends their time growing these accounts”, said Kimberly-Thompson.

“That’s where we can support entrepreneurs and businesses, which is especially relevant during the current global crisis.”









HashtagsforLikes has experienced a rapid growth in subscribers since its launch in 2018.

The company recorded nine million visitors to its site in 2020 and its subscription revenue has already surpassed US$1.2 million this year alone.

The team has now added its platform to Appsumo, the world’s leading software deal site for entrepreneurs. This “lifetime” deal is a major boost for HashtagsforLikes.

“We are very excited about this partnership”, said Hashtagsforlikes founder Maxwell Kimberley-Thompson.

“Tech alliances have become even more relevant in a world where companies face increasing challenges in the age of COVID-19”.

Appsumo partners with the newest and most innovative tech companies and offers discount deals on their products. The HashtagsforLikes partnership will offer subscribers another digital tool to help grow their reach and success.

The solution can work for businesses both big and small.







Pattaya based entrepreneur Sukanya Prommata has just started growing & collecting cactus plants and is selling online.

She has discovered, like most people venturing into this space, that doing business online can be challenging as you need to understand how to reach potential customers and keep them engaged.

“I started using Hashtagforlikes just recently,” she says.

“It has helped me to better reach the target customer and has really helped me to boost my sales”.

Instagram and now TikTok are forces to be reckoned with but most people need the right information to help them navigate such a vast landscape. HashtagsforLikes is a solution to get people started and then help them grow their following, and ultimately their earnings.

“Online businesses need to be prepared for a new future, especially in travel and hospitality or entertainment”, said Kimberley-Thompson.









Why has this young entrepreneur set his sights on Thailand?

One of the reasons is the country’s focus on innovation. The Thai government recently launched an ambitious 20-year strategy to accelerate the Kingdom’s development to a more advanced level.







Thailand 4.0 is designed to promote and support innovation, creativity, research and development, higher technologies and green technologies.

Investors have already been responding well. Dozens of global corporations have committed to invest in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), the three-province advanced development zone near Bangkok that will serve as a showcase for Thailand 4.0. The Corridor consists of Rayong, Chonburi and Chachoengsao provinces.

In addition, government and private industries are already building some of the cutting-edge infrastructure required to turn the vision of the EEC into a reality.

Against this backdrop, and the need for new post-pandemic online business ideas, tech-driven initiatives like HashtagsforLikes are even more welcome in the Kingdom.

Visit: Hashtagsforlikes.co

For more media information contact:

Raine Grady

Crave Asia

Bangkok, Thailand

[email protected]







