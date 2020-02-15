Commerce Ministry to hold Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair in February

BANGKOK – Despite the global economic slowdown, Thailand remains one of the world’s top gems and jewelry exporters. To emphasize the industry’s growing potential, the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has confirmed the staging of this year’s Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair, featuring some 1,000 exhibitors from 85 countries.





The DITP’s Director General Somdet Susomboon, commented today that Thailand has an advantage in gems and jewelry production from upstream to downstream, with gems and jewelry exports expanding 6.34 percent last year, despite global economic challenges.

Gems and jewelry make up the third biggest export category in Thailand, following motorcycles and computers.

The 65th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair will take place on 25th-29th February at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani exhibition center in Nonthaburi. The organizer has prepared health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus.

The event will serve as a platform for international business negotiations, presenting exhibitions on Thai jewelry, and offering seminars and consulting sessions for Thai businesses.

2.4 billion baht worth of orders are expected to be made at this event, while Thailand’s gems and jewelry sector this year is expected to grow by at least 1 percent, according to global economic conditions.







