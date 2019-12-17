CAT and Huawei unite to offer more advanced network communication

BANGKOK – CAT Telecom Public Company Limited (CAT), in collaboration with HUAWEI Technologies (Thailand) Co. Ltd., has announced a new service to further advance the country’s communications capacity as well as its reliability.

Dr. Dhanant Subhadrabandhu, CAT Senior Executive Vice President (Marketing and Service) said at a press conference today that the two giants are launching a service titled, Optical Transport Network (OTN) Premium Private Line service in Thailand.

The service aims to support large public and private enterprises in the country with increased bandwidth, and an availability of up to 99.99 percent, more flexibility and higher security than traditional Private Line services, ahead of the digital transformation trend in 2020.

Dr. Dhanant added that his company (CAT) is committed to push the boundaries of the Private Line service in Thailand by being the first carrier in the country to provide the OTN Premium Private Line Service through collaboration with Huawei, including isolation pipes to ensure exclusive security of private lines, with a guaranteed E2E millisecond-level stable latency, and protection against multiple fiber cuts.

Meanwhile, Claudio Lugari, Sales Director of the Huawei group added that the upgrade is vital as the utilization of cloud computing technology in enterprises is now growing. He also cited statistics that by 2025, show that more than 80 percent of enterprises across the world will use the cloud service. The continuing increase in data usage among consumers and organizational customers has resulted in an increased demand for enterprises worldwide to use the OTN Premium Private Line Service, and such demand is likely to increase in the future.

Woragarn Likhitdechasakdi, Deputy Chief Technology Officer of Carrier Network, Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co. Ltd. lastly added that “The cooperation in launching OTN Premium Private Line Service between CAT and Huawei will help prepare Thai businesses and government sectors that are implementing comprehensive digital transformation in 2020, which will need higher reliable connectivity between data centers on cloud services to transfer large quantities of data, between different locations.

The remarkable OTN Premium Private Line Service includes more efficient security, further reduced latency and increased bandwidth, as well as high network flexibility. Therefore, it suits large enterprises that need a high-speed network with reliability and security such as airports, banks, hospitals and governmental enterprises.