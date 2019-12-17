Thai government’s New Year gifts for the people

BANGKOK – To brighten the coming New Year celebrations, many ministries have prepared special gifts to help reduce the financial burden on all groups of people.

– The Ministry of Energy will stabilize the electricity price from January – April 2020 to reduce the financial strain on people as a New Year gift. It is expected that this will require a budget of approximately 6.8 billion baht.

– With every 1,000 baht spent via the wallet app, each user will have a chance to win gold every week. Merchants will also benefit, as each electronic receipt on the wallet application will give them a chance to win gold.

– Anyone who is a good debtor of the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) with a good payment record for 48 consecutive months, will receive a refund of one thousand baht by December after a payment is made for the month of December 2019.

– For those who like to shop, there are markets that offer all types of products at factory prices. In December, the main selling points are at the Ministry of Industry on Rama 6 Road.

– Those who are planning on buying a house at a price of not more than three million baht, should be satisfied with the Ban Nai Fun Project because it offers a low interest rate and no transfer and mortgage fees.

– Those who earn not more than 100,000 baht per month and wish to buy a house, will receive a down payment of 50,000 baht if they are on the tax database of the Revenue Department. The number of eligible applicants is limited to 100,000.

– For those who have some savings, the Ministry of Finance is preparing to issue savings bonds with a budget of 20 billion baht. They are being be sold from December 13 and offer a higher interest rate than those of the banks. There are also special bonds for the elderly.

– For those who are planning travel during the New Year festival, the Ministry of Transport has taken measures to reduce electric train fares and waived toll fees as New Year gifts for members of the public.

– Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce has coordinated with manufacturers of consumer goods and entrepreneurs nationwide to reduce product prices to help reduce people’s cost of living for about 30 days.

– The government has also approved additional budget for projects providing production costs for registered rice growers, as another gift from the government.