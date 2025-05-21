BCCT Eastern Economic Corridor International Business Awards (EECIBA)

The British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT) is pleased to announce a venue update for the BCCT Eastern Economic Corridor International Business Awards Ceremony & Dinner, which will now be held at Pullman pattaya Hotel G on Wednesday 25th June 2025.

EECIBA serve as a platform to recognise and celebrate business and entrepreneurial excellence across Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard, including Chachoengsao, Chonburi, and Rayong. With 11 award categories, open to companies and individuals of all nationalities, including non-BCCT members.







This prestigious event not only honours outstanding achievements but also provides a valuable networking opportunity for professionals — including BCCT members, partners, esteemed guests, and regional business leaders — all in the setting of a delightful dinner reception.

Sponsorship opportunities are now available! Join us in supporting this impactful event and benefit from exclusive branding exposure, enhanced visibility through our event marketing, and the chance to connect with a dynamic network of professionals across the Eastern Economic Corridor.

EECIBA 2025 sponsorship packages are available in PDF HERE



AWARD CATEGORIES

CORPORATE

Most Innovative Company Award

Outstanding SME Award

Outstanding Company / Manufacturer Award

Environmental Sustainability Award

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award

Community Impact Award

Tourism Excellence Award

Outstanding Employer Award

INDIVIDUAL

Exceptional Young Entrepreneur Award (less than 30 years old)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Women in Business Award



Don’t miss out on this chance to elevate your brand to a network of great business prospects and be part of a truly remarkable event!

If you are interested in sponsoring EECIBA 2025

please contact : Amornrat Ruangnak at [email protected]

Call : 094-463-6545 , 02-651-5351

หอการค้าอังกฤษ – ไทย

British Chamber of Commerce Thailand

Two Pacific Place, 18th Floor, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Tel: +66 (0) 2651-5350-1 Email: [email protected]

Location Map: Thai/English

































