Top Thai bands battle/entertain at Cultural Music Festival

The biggest names in Thai music came together in Pattaya for the Thailand Cultural Music Festival.

Tourism Authority of Thailand Deputy Gov. Sujitra Jongchansitto kicked off the May 31-June 1 concert series with top Pattaya and Chonburi officials.

Relocated from Bali Hai Pier to Pattaya Beach this year, the second-annual festival featured Top 5 artists spanning country and Issan music as well as mainstream Thai pop.

Spanning Beach Road from Central Festival Pattaya Beach and the Hard Rock Hotel, the festival also featured 40 booths offering tasty dishes and products from each of Thailand’s four major regions, games and activities.

There were also plenty of places to snap photos, including displays made of rice to reflect country’s music’s Issan roots.

On stage over the two days was a who’s who of Thai music facing off for musical battles, including TYO Orchestra vs. Vie Trio and Yingyoung Yodbuangam; Mild vs. The Rube with Nang Sida; Pu Jan Longmic vs. rapper Ken Noi Roy Lila with Lana Culture; and Neung Apiwat vs. Infinity Band.

Solo acts taking the spotlight were Tata Young, Keng Tachaya, Kot Jakapan and Eid Pong Lang Saon.