Leave it to Beavers

PSC Golf from the Pattaya Links Golf Society

Monday, May 27, Laem Chabang – Stableford

A Flight (0-14)

1st Peter Park (4) 39pts

2nd Michael Wright (8) 39pts

3rd Tom Herrington (14) 36pts

B Flight (15+)

1st Darren Beavers (16) 42pts

2nd Bernie Stafford (17) 39pts

3rd Tip Briney (28) 39pts

Early morning showers on this Monday morning failed to deter our twenty-five golfers as they gathered at Links Bar for the trip to beautiful Laem Chabang. This course was in its usual pristine condition so not much to add to previous descriptions.

At this time, if you are looking for great scores it is a case of “leave it to Beaver(s)” as he posted another big score of 42 points, his second Green Jacket in three days. The second and third placings in “B” flight went to a countback with two players on 39 points. It was Bernie Stafford, in a rare appearance at Links, who got there ahead of Tip Briney (the perennial wearer of the “wig” and “silly hat”).

“A” flight saw Peter Park still in good form but being pushed this time by just returned Michael Wright. Both had 39 points with Peter just holding top spot, and of course, best gross of 73. Tom Herrington runs hot and cold, but after a couple of weeks playing a lot of golf put it together for a good 36 points for third.

Near pins went to Livio Marrone (A2), Bryan Dore (A7), Tom Herrington (C5) and Kevin Rogers (C8) while the best nines by non-winners came from Stan Stewart (front, 21pts) and Maurice Roberts (back, 17pts).

Wednesday, May 29, Royal Lakeside – Stableford

1st Tip Briney (28) 43pts

2nd Peter Park (4) 39pts

3rd Jon Batty (7) 37pts

4th Michael Wright (7) 37pts

5th Bryan Dore (5) 37pts

It was Royal Lakeside’s turn to host the society on Wednesday and the course was well presented but fairways were soft and a little fluffy as a result of the ubiquitous “Bangkok” daily rains but the lightly sanded greens were quicker than most in the region currently.

The single flight adopted preferred lies for the day and it soon became apparent that scores would be good. Indeed, a full field average of 34 points spoke volumes about the quality of the field and the golf course.

All the sub-par scorers were rewarded at the presentation, with fifth place going to Bryan Dore, losing on countback, with 37 points. Ahead of him was Michael Wright and in third place was Jon Batty, both with 37 points also. Second place went to Peter Park with another fine round of 39 points giving him the best gross score of the day, 74.

The flight winner was American regular Tip Briney who produced some consummate golf for his best score ever with the group, 43 points. His club control belied his high handicap and his putting was spot on from the start, never suffering three putts on a hole.

Technicals in the form of “near pins” went to Maurice Roberts (3), John Doyle (6), Petur Petursson (12) and Phil Davies (15).

The best front-nine award went to Mark Sharp with 20 points whilst the back-nine winner was Iain Jones with 19 points.

Friday, May 31, Plutaluang E & S – Stableford

A Flight (0-18)

1st Colm O’Donovan (18) 40pts

2nd John Doyle (9) 34pts

3rd Michael Wright (7) 33pts

B Flight (19+)

1st Tip Briney (28) 39pts

2nd Torben Lindgaard (26) 32pts

3rd Donal McGuigan (19) 29pts

At this time of regular and necessary maintenance of courses, some players gripe about the condition of greens, tee boxes et al but the course will be better for it. With the East and South tracks here, we are not so sure. They seem to have been let go for a while. The notice indicated that green speed was 6.5. This seemed a bit optimistic as putts were stopping short and, with grass growing over the lip, appeared to have not changed positions for some days.

With a below standard golf course we had plenty of below standard scores today. However, there is always one, or in this case, two, who defy the odds.

Colm O’Donovan got the Green Jacket with a solid, evenly-paced score of 40 points (20 pts on each nine is very good going). A long way off in second place in “A” flight was John Doyle, with 34 points, not bad with a 9-handicap, and third place was controversial but was awarded to Michael Wright on 33 points.

Tip Briney had already had a great week and today another 39 point rounded it off with a win in “B” flight, seven points clear of Torben Lindgaard in second, with Donal McGuigan again on the podium taking third spot with 29 points on countback.

Near pins went to Colin Service (E2), Phil Davies (E5), Darren Beavers (S13) and Michael Wright (S16) and the consolation ‘best nines’ were posted by Peter Park (front, 17pts) and Barry Oats (back 15pts).