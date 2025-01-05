Soul Night Returns to Caddyshack – A Night of Great Music and Goodwill

PATTAYA, Thailand – Get ready for another unforgettable Soul Night at Caddyshack on Soi 8 off Thepprasit Road. Join us on Saturday 11 January, 2025 from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. for an evening of smooth vibes and incredible value. For just 500 baht, you’ll enjoy a free-flow of San Miguel Light, Red and White wine, and after that, the party continues with bar prices that are still easy on the wallet.







Dance the night away to the best of soul, northern soul, and Motown classics, keeping the energy alive until the small hours. It’s all about good music, great company, and supporting a worthy cause.

This time, all proceeds will go towards helping a local special needs school. The kids currently can’t play outside because the equipment is old and unsafe. With your support, we’re aiming to give them new playground equipment so they can enjoy the joy of outdoor play.



A huge thank you to our generous sponsors for making this possible. Your kindness continues to make a difference in our community.

So, mark your calendars and pay at the door – together, we can make this Soul Night truly special. See you there!

































