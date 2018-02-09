Million Years Stone Park welcomes new giraffe, tigers

The Million Years Stone Park and Pattaya Crocodile Farm welcomed a new giraffe and three tiger cubs.

Five-year-old Daeng gave birth to the male giraffe at 7:30 p.mm. Jan. 26. The same day, a white tiger gave birth to three babies. All are reported in good health.

Park Director Suan Panomwattanakul said the giraffe is the offspring of Daeng and 6-year-old Loh Yai.

The park is running a contest to name the new giraffe with person who submits the winning name in person or via letter winning 5,000 baht.