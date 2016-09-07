Today in History – Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016

Today is Wednesday, Sept. 7, the 251st day of 2016. There are 115 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Sept. 7, 1916, the Federal Employees Compensation Act, providing financial assistance to federal workers who suffer job-related injuries, was signed into law by President Woodrow Wilson.

On this date:

In 1533, England’s Queen Elizabeth I was born in Greenwich.

In 1812, the Battle of Borodino took place as French troops clashed with Russian forces outside Moscow. (The battle, ultimately won by Russia, was commemorated by composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky with his “1812 Overture.”)

In 1825, the Marquis de Lafayette, the French hero of the American Revolution, bade farewell to President John Quincy Adams at the White House.

In 1927, American television pioneer Philo T. Farnsworth, 21, succeeded in transmitting the image of a line through purely electronic means with a device called an “image dissector.”

In 1936, rock-and-roll legend Buddy Holly was born Charles Hardin Holley in Lubbock, Texas.

In 1940, Nazi Germany began its eight-month blitz of Britain during World War II with the first air attack on London.

In 1957, the original animated version of the NBC-TV peacock logo, used to denote programs “brought to you in living color,” made its debut at the beginning of “Your Hit Parade.”

In 1963, the National Professional Football Hall of Fame was dedicated in Canton, Ohio.

In 1968, feminists protested outside the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (The pageant crown went to Miss Illinois Judith Ford.)

In 1977, the Panama Canal treaties, calling for the U.S. to eventually turn over control of the waterway to Panama, were signed in Washington by President Jimmy Carter and Panamanian leader Omar Torrijos (toh-REE’-hohs).

In 1986, Desmond Tutu was installed as the first black clergyman to lead the Anglican Church in southern Africa.

In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur was shot and mortally wounded on the Las Vegas Strip; he died six days later.

Ten years ago: British Prime Minister Tony Blair gave in to a fierce revolt in his Labour Party and reluctantly promised to quit within a year. Former Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage confirmed he was the source of a leak that had disclosed the identity of CIA employee Valerie Plame, saying he didn’t realize Plame’s job was covert.

Five years ago: The latest in a series of Republican presidential debates brought together Mitt Romney, Michele Bachmann, Rick Perry, Herman Cain, Newt Gingrich, Jon Huntsman, Ron Paul, and Rick Santorum in Simi Valley, California. A private Russian jet carrying a top ice hockey team slammed into a riverbank moments after takeoff from the airport near the western city of Yaroslavl, killing 44 people. (Investigators blamed pilot error.) A powerful bomb hidden in a briefcase ripped through a crowd of people waiting to enter a New Delhi courthouse, killing 13 people.

One year ago: Hillary Clinton, interviewed by The Associated Press during a campaign swing through Iowa, said she did not need to apologize for using a private email account and server while at the State Department because “what I did was allowed.” Courting unions on Labor Day, President Barack Obama denounced Republicans for a “constant attack on working Americans,” telling a rally in Boston that he was using his executive power to force federal contractors to give paid sick leave to their employees. Former child star Dickie Moore, 89, died in Connecticut.

Today’s Birthdays: Jazz musician Sonny Rollins is 86. Actor Bruce Gray is 80. Singer Gloria Gaynor is 73. Singer Alfa Anderson (Chic) is 70. Actress Susan Blakely is 68. Rock singer Chrissie Hynde (The Pretenders) is 65. Actress Julie Kavner is 65. Rock musician Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 63. Actor Corbin Bernsen is 62. Actor Michael Emerson is 62. Pianist Michael Feinstein is 60. Singer Margot Chapman is 59. Actress J. Smith-Cameron is 59. Actor W. Earl Brown is 53. Actor Toby Jones is 50. Actress-comedian Leslie Jones (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 49. Model-actress Angie Everhart is 47. Actress Diane Farr is 47. Country singer Butter (Trailer Choir) is 46. Actress Monique Gabriela Curnen is 46. Actor Tom Everett Scott is 46. Rock musician Chad Sexton (311) is 46. Actress Shannon Elizabeth is 43. Actor Oliver Hudson is 40. Actor Devon Sawa (SAH’-wuh) is 38. Actor JD Pardo is 37. Singer-musician Wes Willis (Rush of Fools) is 30. Actress Evan Rachel Wood is 29.

Thought for Today: “When you have a great and difficult task, something perhaps almost impossible, if you only work a little at a time, every day a little, suddenly the work will finish itself.” — Karen Blixen (Isak Dinesen), Danish author (born 1885, died this date in 1962).

