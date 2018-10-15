Yala steps up security measures to preempt violent attacks

Bangkok – Authorities in Yala have stepped up security measures to preempt planned violent attacks.

The Yala Provincial Police have led military personnel and security volunteers in setting up security checkpoints to inspect drivers and vehicles.

The checkpoint initiative is intended to prevent any attacks, based on intelligence reports about a possible use of a stolen vehicle to set up bomb attacks.

All security units in the province have been instructed to watch out in particular for a black-and-white Honda Wave motorcycle, which was stolen from Bannang Sata District on September 20, due to concerns that it might have been weaponized.

Yala police chief Pol. Maj. Gen. Krissada Kaewchandee said Sunday that all units had already been instructed to be more active and boost the security levels in their patrols, inspections and measures, especially in the districts of Mueang Yala and Betong, to bolster the confidence of residents.