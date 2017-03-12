Walailak Uni to celebrate 25th anniversary

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT,(NNT) – Walailak University will organize Walailak Expo 2017 to honor HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its establishment.

Acting university dean Dr. Sombat Thamrongthanyawong said Walailak Expo 2017 will take place from March 24th to April 1st to celebrate the university’s 25th establishment anniversary which falls on March 29th.

The expo will be divided into various zones featuring academic research and findings which have helped to bolster economic growth in the upper part of southern Thailand. The expo will also highlight the achievements of the late King and Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn.

There will also be exhibitions of science and technology, health and wellness, and students’ work, in addition to singing contests which will also be held throughout the nine-day event.