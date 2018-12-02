UNESCO lists Khon as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity

Bangkok – The Department of Cultural Promotion has set out plans to promote the Thai Khon performance throughout 2019 after it was accepted by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

The department represented Thailand at the recent 13th meeting of UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Commission and submitted Khon for consideration.

To celebrate the art form being recognized by UNESCO, a performance will be held this December 3-4 at the Thailand Cultural Center, an animated version is being produced for screening in theaters, demonstrations will be staged to promote knowledge about the performance, and exhibitions will take place nationwide in honor of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of the Ninth Reign’s patronage of Khon.

Other examples of Thai wisdom being submitted to UNSECO include traditional Thai massage and the Nora performance. The department is also looking into cultural heritage shared between Thailand and its neighbors.